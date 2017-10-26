7 events to celebrate Halloween in Craig
October 26, 2017
The spookiest time of year is upon Northwest Colorado, and a full list of activities can be found for all ages.
Frightful fun
The American Legion Post 62 haunted house is bigger and better than ever this year, setting up in Centennial Mall this weekend and next, as well as Halloween night. Terrific terrors are in store for the brave at heart, as well as no-scare tours available on request.
Proceeds go toward the Legion's scholarship fund for local students.
When: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 26, 27, 28, 30; 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 31; No-scare hour 5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: Centennial Mall, 1111 W. Victory Way, Ste. 101
Cost: $10
Bowled over
Thunder Rolls Bowling Center will host multiple events Saturday with a Trunk or Treat contest in the parking lot during the afternoon. The alley will also have a Halloween Rock 'n Bowl during the evening which includes late-night bowling and costume contest for all ages.
When: Trunk or Treat at 3 p.m., Rock 'n Bowl from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday
Where: Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.
Cost: Trunk or Treat free to attend; Rock 'n Bowl $15 for unlimited bowling
For more information: Call 970-824-2695
Scares for a popular cause
The Popular Bar hosts its Halloween party, a fundraiser for St. Jude's Children's Hospital that features a silent auction and costume contest. Drink specials will be available all night, and local band Black Mountain Riot will provide live music.
When: Starts at 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Popular Bar, 24 W. Victory Way
Cost: Contact organizers
For more information: Call 970-824-6234
Haunted hotel
Cassidy's Bar and Lounge hosts Halloween Saturday complete with music by DJ Beatz. Drink specials will be available, and the night will conclude with a drawing for Denver Broncos tickets.
A free shuttle also will be provided from Clarion Inn & Suites to downtown Craig.
When: Starts at 9 p.m. Saturday
Where: Cassidy's Bar and Lounge at Clarion Inn & Suites, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13
Cost: No cover charge
For more information: Call 970-824-4000
Costumed capers
JW Snack's gets into the late-night holiday spirit Saturday with a costume contest, drink specials and a performance by Northwest Colorado's own River City Band.
When: Starts at 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: JW Snack's Bar & Grill, 210 E. Victory Way
Cost: No cover charge
For more information: Call 970-826-0468
Recommended Stories For You
Hit the dance floor
Mathers Bar will be going all night Saturday with holiday festivities, including drink specials and a DJ on the dance floor.
When: Saturday night
Where: Mathers Bar, 420 Yampa Ave.
Cost: Contact organizers
For more information: Call 970-824-9946
What a treat!
Downtown Craig businesses will participate in the yearly Trick-or-Treat Street on Halloween Day. Families are invited to don their costumes and join the promenade for free candy and other surprises in a safe environment.
When: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: 400 and 500 block of Yampa Avenue and Victory Way
Cost: Free
For more information: Call 970-824-8148
Do you have an upcoming weekend entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.