Weekend Roundup: Fabulous fall fun

In the weeks between Halloween and Thanksgiving, the opportunities are many to enjoy the brisk autumn season as well as finding some festivities.

Let's get real

Exhale — Realife Women's Conference takes place this weekend. A two-day gathering open to all women, the event allows those in attendance to meet and greet in a faith-based environment, enhancing friendships and other facets of their lives.

Tickets are available at The Journey at First Baptist, Cornerstone Realty, Jenison Custom Builders, Craig Christian Church, Apostolic Lighthouse of Craig and Craig Baptist Church.

When: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday

Where: The Journey at First Baptist, 1150 W. Ninth St.

Cost: $10

For more information: Visit https://www.facebook.com/realifewomensconference

Bulldog basketball

Craig Middle School hosts its boys basketball tournament Saturday in the gyms of CMS and Sandrock Elementary School. The seventh- and eighth-grade Bulldogs will be busy with a long day of hoops, which includes visiting teams Hayden, Rangely, Rifle and West Grand.

Spectators are encouraged for one of few home events the school will host this season.

When: Starts at 8 a.m. Saturday

Where: CMS, 915 Yampa Ave. and Sandrock Elementary School 24 W. Victory Way

Cost: $5 for adults, $3 for students, $12 for a family; free to seniors and ages 5 and younger

For more information: Call 970-824-3289

Just plane delightful

Saturday is the seventh annual Arts and Crafts Fair hosted by Yampa Valley Regional Airport. An early introduction to the holiday season offers homemade local shopping options from 40 vendors offering winter apparel, candles, photography, soaps, lotions, preserves and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Yampa Valley Regional Airport, 11005 Routt County Road 51A

Cost: Free to attend; free parking

For more information: Call 970-276-5001

Stick with it

Craig Youth Hockey Association starts its 2017-18 season with home games for the 14 and under Bantam team this weekend as the Craig Cougars host the Grand Valley Sting.

Come cheer on the program, which will also move into more games for the 18U Midgets, 12U Peewees and 10U Squirts in the coming weeks.

When: Games at 11:15 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Saturday; 11:15 a.m. Sunday

Where: Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Cost: Contact organizers

For more information: Visit https://www.facebook.com/Craig-Youth-Hockey-Association-333095583393040/

Deal me in

Moffat County High School Parent Action Committee hosts a Fall Harvest Casino Night fundraiser Saturday evening at Clarion Inn & Suites.

Buy-ins for Texas Hold 'Em poker and blackjack will be by donation, and food drinks will be available.

All proceeds benefit MCHS's operations.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Clarion Inn & Suites, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13

Cost: $25 per person

For more information: Call 970-824-4000

Do you have an upcoming weekend entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.