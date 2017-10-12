Weekend Roundup: Cracking crab, fabulous fall

Seasonal celebrations are upon Northwest Colorado, as well as a big opportunity for some tasty seafood bounty.

Ice to see you

Craig Youth Hockey Association hosts its Sports Swap Saturday, allowing athletes and families to trade used equipment in preparation for the upcoming season. The day will include free skating, hockey tutorials and a fundraiser barbecue.

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Cost: Free to attend; $15 for a booth

For more information: Call 970-620-1263 or 970-629-2380

Think pink

Moffat County High School volleyball hosts its final home games of the season, bringing in Gunnison. The event will be the program's pink game, promoting Breast Cancer Awareness Month, including a pre-game ceremony.

When: Games start at noon Saturday

Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Contact organizers

For more information: Call 970-824-7036

Don't be crabby

Craig Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual Crabfest Saturday night at Boys & Girls Club of Craig. King crab legs are on the menu, as is a cash bar, and the night also includes silent and live auctions and a comedy performance.

Tickets must be purchased in advance from the Chamber and are limited.

When: Doors open at 6, dinner at 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Boys & Girls Club of Craig, 1324 E. Highway 40

Cost: Tickets are $50

For more information: Call 970-824-5689

The color purple

Advocates Crisis Support Services hosts the Domestic Violence Awareness Month Purple Festival Sunday. The free event calls attention to an important cause with activities such as a men's high-heel race entitled Walk a Mile in Her Shoes. Children's activities, refreshments, prizes and more will also be available.

Be sure to wear purple.

When: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Boys & Girls Club of Craig, 1324 E. Highway 40

Cost: Free

For more information: Call 970-824-9709 or 970-756-3777

Fallin' into fun

Hayden offers multiple seasonal celebrations Saturday with the Hayden Harvest Festival and Fall Into Hayden.

The Harvest Festival features family fun with a pumpkin patch, gourd painting, pumpkin bowling, face painting and other activities.

Fall Into Hayden is a stroll among the town's businesses, such as The Find, Yampa Valley Brewing Company, Wolf Mountain Pizza to name a few, offering prizes throughout the day.

When: Fall Into Hayden 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; Harvest Festival 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Fall Into Hayden at multiple business; Harvest Festival at 821 Industrial Ave., Hayden

Cost: Admission is free; $5 for pumpkins

For more information: Call 970-629-5915 or 970-276-3741

