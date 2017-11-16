Weekend Roundup: Broadway shows, trotting with turkeys

Whether you’re in the mood for a musical, a pre-Thanksgiving meal or a jaunt with poultry, you can find something for your taste this weekend.

Life’s a stage

Moffat County High School’s drama program will present “Annie: The Musical” through Saturday, with several evening shows and a weekend matinee. The classic show about a hopeful orphan performed by MCHS and Craig Middle School students, accompanied by a full orchestra.

When: 7 p.m. today and Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Tickets are $7

More information: 970-824-7036

The season of giving

Samaritan’s Purse International Relief will feature a drop-off location at Craig Christian Church as part of its donations across the world. Those wishing to help with the effort can pack a shoebox with toys, school supplies and other items for needy children.

A list of suggestions and instructions is available at the organization’s website.

When: Drop-offs available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday and Monday

Where: Craig Christian Church, 960 W. Victory Way

Cost: Donations welcome

More information: samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child.

Hoop, there it is

Craig Middle School boys basketball will host Riverside today in its final home games. Likewise, Moffat County High School girls basketball teams will host scrimmages with Steamboat Springs, Hayden, Meeker and Soroco all day Saturday, as the Lady Bulldogs prepare for the season ahead.

When: CMS games begin at 4 p.m. today; MCHS games run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: CMS, 915 Yampa Ave.; MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Contact organizers

More information: 970-824-3289 or 970-824-7036

Stick with it

Craig Youth Hockey Association features home games for the 14 and under Bantam team and 10U Squirts this weekend.

The Bantams, part of a combined regional team called the Western Slope Sting, will face Summit on Saturday and Sunday, while the Squirt Cougars will play Summit on Sunday.

When: Bantam games at 11:15 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 9:45 a.m. Sunday; Squirts at 8:15 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday

Where: Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Cost: Contact organizers

More information: facebook.com/craig-youth-hockey-association-333095583393040.

Sweet show

Meeker Arts and Cultural Council's Center Stage Youth Theatre Group will perform “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Jr.” through Saturday, as Roald Dahl’s tale of a fantastic journey is brought to life by local students.

When: 7 p.m. today, 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Meeker High School Auditorium, 500 School St., Meeker

Cost: $7 for adults; Meeker Elementary School and Barone Middle School students admitted free with paid adult.

More information: 970-878-9070

Calling all turkeys

Hayden Valley Elementary Health and Wellness Team will host its third annual 5K Turkey Trot Run/Walk and One-Mile Fun Run on Saturday at Hayden's Dry Creek Park.

Prizes will be available for the quickest 5K runners, as well as for children who are able to grab a turkey feather during the Fun Run. Drawings for more prizes, such as frozen turkeys and pies, will also be included, and hot cider and healthy snacks will be served.

When: 10 a.m. Saturday

Where: Dry Creek Park, 513 S. Poplar St., Hayden

Cost: Donation to Health and Wellness Team

More information: 970-276-3756

