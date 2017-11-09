Weekend Roundup: Awesome autumn activities

The leaves are crunching, the air is crisp and the time is now to find fun stuff to do in Northwest Colorado.

'Tis nearly the season

Centennial Mall will host its Holiday Craft Show this weekend. The gathering features more than 50 vendors of a variety of materials that would make fine gifts this holiday season, ranging from furniture to candles to jewelry to Western items and more.

When: Noon to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Centennial Mall, 1111 W. Victory Way

Cost: Free to attend

More information: 970-326-6368

Living on the lanes

Thunder Rolls Bowling Center hosts its Scotch doubles tournament Friday. The event is open to teams of two, with payouts for the top three teams.

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

Cost: $25 per team

More information: 970-824-BOWL (2695) or visit thunderrollsbowlingcenter.com.

Stick with it

Craig Youth Hockey Association features home games for the 14 and under Bantam team and 12U Peewees this weekend.

The Bantams, part of a combined regional team called the Western Slope Sting, will face Steamboat Springs Saturday, while the Peewee Cougars will play Telluride and Durango Saturday and Sunday.

When: Bantam games at 11:15 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Saturday; Peewees at 8 and 9:45 a.m. Saturday, 8:15 and 11:45 a.m. Sunday

Where: Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Cost: Contact organizers

For more information: Visit https://www.facebook.com/Craig-Youth-Hockey-Association-333095583393040/

Hey, hey, Hayden

The Hayden Booster Club Fall Gala takes place Saturday, featuring a prime rib dinner, cocktails and a performance by hypnotist and comedian Rusty Z. A silent auction will also be available as part of the fundraiser to support Hayden's middle- and high-school athletics.

Childcare will also be provided for ages preschool through fifth grade, with Hayden Valley Elementary Health and Wellness Team's Kids' Night Out, which includes dinner, activities and a movie. Space is limited.

When: Starts at 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Routt County Fair Exhibit Hall, 398 S. Poplar St., Hayden

Cost: $45 per ticket for gala; $20 per child for Kids' Night Out, $10 with purchase of gala ticket, discount available for families

More information: 970-846-2732 or visit 2017haydenboosters.eventbrite.com.

Do you have an upcoming weekend entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.