Weekend Roundup: Awesome autumn activities
November 9, 2017
The leaves are crunching, the air is crisp and the time is now to find fun stuff to do in Northwest Colorado.
'Tis nearly the season
Centennial Mall will host its Holiday Craft Show this weekend. The gathering features more than 50 vendors of a variety of materials that would make fine gifts this holiday season, ranging from furniture to candles to jewelry to Western items and more.
When: Noon to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Centennial Mall, 1111 W. Victory Way
Cost: Free to attend
More information: 970-326-6368
Living on the lanes
Thunder Rolls Bowling Center hosts its Scotch doubles tournament Friday. The event is open to teams of two, with payouts for the top three teams.
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.
Cost: $25 per team
More information: 970-824-BOWL (2695) or visit thunderrollsbowlingcenter.com.
Stick with it
Craig Youth Hockey Association features home games for the 14 and under Bantam team and 12U Peewees this weekend.
The Bantams, part of a combined regional team called the Western Slope Sting, will face Steamboat Springs Saturday, while the Peewee Cougars will play Telluride and Durango Saturday and Sunday.
When: Bantam games at 11:15 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Saturday; Peewees at 8 and 9:45 a.m. Saturday, 8:15 and 11:45 a.m. Sunday
Where: Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.
Cost: Contact organizers
For more information: Visit https://www.facebook.com/Craig-Youth-Hockey-Association-333095583393040/
Hey, hey, Hayden
The Hayden Booster Club Fall Gala takes place Saturday, featuring a prime rib dinner, cocktails and a performance by hypnotist and comedian Rusty Z. A silent auction will also be available as part of the fundraiser to support Hayden's middle- and high-school athletics.
Childcare will also be provided for ages preschool through fifth grade, with Hayden Valley Elementary Health and Wellness Team's Kids' Night Out, which includes dinner, activities and a movie. Space is limited.
When: Starts at 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Routt County Fair Exhibit Hall, 398 S. Poplar St., Hayden
Cost: $45 per ticket for gala; $20 per child for Kids' Night Out, $10 with purchase of gala ticket, discount available for families
More information: 970-846-2732 or visit 2017haydenboosters.eventbrite.com.
