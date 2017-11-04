Weather Watch: Rain, snow, heavy winds expected in Craig as prelude to winter

November rain is more than just a power ballad by Guns N' Roses — the heavy fall precipitation hitting Northwest Colorado is an indicator of harsher weather to come.

Strong rainfall in Craig Saturday night will extend to the rest of the weekend as moisture pounds the area Sunday and Monday.

Apart from a 70 percent chance of showers Sunday, the conditions will also include some gusts, and winds will sweep the location, getting as high as 35 miles per hour.

Chris Cuoco, a meteorologist with National Weather Service's Grand Junction office, attributed the activity to a combination of a cold front with southwestern flow and a polar jetstream.

"That strongest wind channel is going to be right over Northwest Colorado, and that translates all the way down to the ground in wind speeds," he said.

Late Sunday will be when the precipitation begins to turn from rain to snow, though Cuoco said no more than one inch is expected.

Recommended Stories For You

"Not looking for heavy snow, it'll be rain mixed with snow, at least a dusting overnight," he said.

Rain and snow are also expected for Monday, though Northwest Colorado will see a respite by Tuesday.

"By the time the cold really gets in there for a better chance of snow, that's exactly when that moisture will be moving out," Cuoco said. "Accumulations will be spotty."

Cuoco added that a sudden shift in temperatures marks the sharp change in the conditions as warmth in late October — brought in from drier waves from the southwest — plunged readings from daily highs in the 60s to the 40s.

"That's no surprise since that's exactly what that time of year is like," he said.

A slow warm-up into the 50s is expected later in the week, followed by more activity the weekend of Veteran's Day.

"Not as cold, not as much precipitation, but there is another storm coming," Cuoco said.