Wanted Wednesday: Public asked to help locate wanted woman

The Craig Police Department is asking the community’s help in locating a woman wanted on a warrant for drugs charges.

Kelly Edington, 25, is wanted on a warrant for contempt and controlled substance. She is a white female about 5 feet, five inches tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Craig Police asks that the public not attempt to approach or apprehend this individual.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Craig Police Department at 970-826-2360.