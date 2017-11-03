Wanted: Donations

A generous donor stepped forward Thursday to encourage others to support Shop with a Cop, a cause she helped found in Craig last year. Beth Loken donated $5,000 in 2016 to the program, which pairs at-risk children with law enforcement officers to shop for Christmas Gifts. "These kids have major hardships. For them to get a gift and have a positive interaction with a cop is important," Loken said. She's giving the Moffat County Sheriff's Office $2,000 this year and challenges others to give to grow the program. Donations can be delivered to the sheriff's office in the Moffat County Public Safety Center, 800 West 1st Street Ste. 100 in Craig. Pictured, from left, are Sgt. Joshua Jensen, Corp. Brittani Swartzell, Loken and Sheriff KC Hume.