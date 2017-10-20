 Wanted: Craig police seek woman on warrant for drug charges | CraigDailyPress.com

Wanted: Craig police seek woman on warrant for drug charges

Staff Report
Craig Police Department

Officers are seeking 32-year-old Nikki Freyling on a warrant for failure to appear related to dangerous drug charges.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is encouraged to call Craig Police Department at 970-826-2360.

Go back to article