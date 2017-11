Wanted: Craig Police seek fugitive

The Craig Police Department is asking for help in locating Ezequiel Chavez, 20, who is wanted for failure to appear for traffic and fraud charges.

Chavez is a white male, approximately five feet 11, inches tall, weighing 198 pounds. He has green eyes and black hair.

The police are warning the public not to attempt to approach or apprehend this individual. Instead please contact the Craig Police Department with any information you may have on this fugitive’s location by calling 970-826-2360.