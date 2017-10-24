Voting underway with 469 ballots returned in Moffat County

CRAIG — Voting in the 2017 general election is under way after ballots were mailed to voters Oct. 16.

A total of 469 ballots had been returned in Moffat County as of Monday, according to the Colorado Secretary of State's office. Registered Republicans accounted for 318 of those ballots, 80 were from unaffiliated voters and 69 were from registered Democrats.

The ratio of male to female voters is nearly equivalent thus far, with men returning 238 ballots and women returning 231.

Statewide, a total of 117,667 ballots have been returned, 47,041 by Republicans and 38,500 by Democrats.

For those who prefer to cast their vote in person, early voting begins Monday at the Moffat County Courthouse.

The booths will be open next week from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Weekday hours will remain the same Nov. 6. Voting will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 7.

Recommended Stories For You

Ballots can also be mailed or dropped off at the 24-hour dropbox near the east entrance to the courthouse or in a dropbox inside by the elections office. Moffat County Deputy Clerk Amanda Tomlinson recommends mailing ballots no later than Nov. 1.