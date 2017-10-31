Voting under way with 1,500 ballots returned

The 2017 general election is well underway, with a total of 1,505 ballots returned in Moffat County as of Tuesday, according to the Colorado secretary of state's office. Registered Republicans accounted for 984 of those ballots, while 301 were from unaffiliated voters, and 213 were from registered Democrats.

The ratio of male to female voters is nearly equal so far, with men returning 733 ballots and women returning 771.

Statewide, a total of 437,723 ballots have been returned — 171,639 by Republicans and 144,033 by Democrats.

For those who prefer to cast ballots in person, early voting is underway Moffat County Courthouse.

Voting booths will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Weekday hours will remain the same on Monday. Voting will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Election Day.

Ballots can also be mailed in or dropped off at the 24-hour dropbox near the east entrance to the courthouse or in a dropbox inside by the elections office. Moffat County Deputy Clerk Amanda Tomlinson recommends mailing ballots no later than Wednesday, Nov. 1.