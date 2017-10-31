Natural bath, fragrance products available at new store in Craig

When: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday through the holidays, closed Sundays

Where to find them

CRAIG — A new store has opened offering pamper products made locally using natural ingredients.

Sage Creek Gifts opened Saturday, Oct. 28.

The store is owned and operated by the O’Mailia family in the front retail section of one of their other businesses — Detail Solutions — 124 W. 4th St.

"We have an excellent selection of locally handmade products just in time for the holidays," said Kaley O'Mailia."There is curbside parking available along the entire fence on Fourth Street."

Their local, handmade products include Reminiscent Candle Company candles, scoopable fragrance warmer wax, fragrance wax tarts, luxury hand cream, perfume oils, bath bombs, the BroDux line of mens’ hair and beard care products and wax and candle warmers.

O'Mailia started making candles in 2009.

"It started as a hobby," she said. "The more I did it and the more I learned, the more my family and friends loved them."

Friends and family encouraged her to sell the 100-percent soy, renewable palm wax and coconut wax candles and expand her product line into body care.

Her children have followed her into the business, with her son, Austin, producing a new line of men's hair, beard and mustache care products called BroDux.

"Austin just one day decided to do it. He has some big things coming his way," O'Mailia said.

A line of hair care products for women will soon follow the men's product line.

The store may also soon carry products made by other local artisans.

"We have some big plans," O'Mailia said.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.