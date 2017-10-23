U.S. Rep. Jared Polis visits Moffat County as part of campaign for governor

CRAIG — U.S. Rep. Jared Polis (D-Boulder) held a meet-and-greet event at Downtown Books in Craig on Saturday as part of his bid to be Colorado's next governor.

Polis shared his ideas about education and health care and provided attendees with an opportunity to ask questions. About 20 people attended the 45-minute meet-and-greet.

