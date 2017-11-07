Moffat County adds 2 new real estate agents

Broker Associate Lynda Filler Where: Country Living Realty 304 W Victory Way, Craig When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; Closed Saturday and Sunday Call: 970-824-0223

Associate Broker Lori Mann Where: Cornerstone Reality 508 Yampa Ave, Craig When: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; Closed Sunday Call: 970- 824-4455

CRAIG — The property market in Moffat County has improved during the past year.

"It's a healthy market. There isn't any one driver," said Cornerstone Realty Broker/Owner Sari Cobb.

The renewed strength of the market has prompted two women to leave jobs in administration to become brokers.

Lori Mann, associate broker

Lori Mann traded a job as a receptionist in a dental practice to become an associate broker.

"It takes a lot of hard work. You have to be at the beck and call of your clients," Mann said. "I feel like I'm at a time in my career that I can put into it what needs to be put into it."

She completed her certification in June and has been working at Cornerstone Realty in Craig.

"I feel like I have some good leaders, with Stacy Mathers, Sari Cobb and Kim Cox. Their work ethic is exemplary. Paula Culp, our office manager, keeps us organized and directs us where to go daily," Mann said.

She's been buying, renovating and selling homes with her husband, John Mann, since she was 28.

"We built our first home when I was 28, and a realtor stopped by and asked if we wanted to sell, and it kind of took off from there," Lori Mann said. "I like to do the decorating part, but I'm in on it from the ground up."

She said her knack for decorating was inspired by her mother, who had a Victorian home. She's considering staging area homes in the future, but for now, she's excited to help clients find their perfect homes.

"It's challenging, and it's something I'm proud to be a part of. It's a life-changing experience," she said.

So far, she's found it particularly rewarding to work with first-time homebuyers and buyers from out of town, as both types give her an opportunity to share the knowledge she has gained through 30 years of living in the area.

"I'm here and available and open to any questions anyone has," Lori Mann said.

Lynda Filler, broker associate

Lynda Filler started her new job in real estate Nov. 1 at Country Living Realty after completing her certification in October.

"I think Yvonne Gustin and the ladies who work here are fabulous, and I think they will give me terrific experience. I feel blessed to work with such a great group of women," Filler said on her first day in the office.

One of the reasons a career in real estate appeals to Filler is it means she won't be tied to a desk.

"I've been driving around the community, the valley, to look at every single property and making notes, so that, while I'm sitting behind this desk, I would know what is out there," she said.

Filler had been a "paper pusher," working in the medical field helping people with finances, to apply for charity programs and Medicaid.

"It gave me a whole new aspect of people. (It) taught me to look at everyone as an individual," she said of her previous work.

She had the backing of friends and family as she has entered this new venture.

"Everyone wants to see me succeed. It's awesome," Filler said.

Filler also has more than 30 years experience living and working in the Yampa Valley.

"I love Craig. I'm a promoter of the valley and of the county. I'm positive. I'm motivated. I work hard for people, and I go above and beyond," Filler said.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.