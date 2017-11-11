Trailer park vandalized: On the record for Nov. 8

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, Nov. 8

8:51 a.m. At the bathhouse in the Lamplighter Estates Mobile Park, officers responded to a report of a criminal mischief and burglary. Someone damaged camera equipment and threw trash around. The suspect was unknown.

9:05 a.m. On the 600 block of Breeze Street, officers responded to a report of harassment. A male party believed another male party was harassing him because he thought he'd had a relationship with his girlfriend. The incident is under investigation.

10:38 a.m. At O'Reilly Auto Parts, a manager advised that an employee had found some type of drug on the show room floor and was going to turn it into police, but never did. Officers were later told that the whole thing had been made up, and the employee never found any drugs.

11:29 a.m. At Moffat County High School, officers responded to a report of a student in possession of marijuana.

4:32 p.m. At Walmart, officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash. A third party reported that an unoccupied small, white, four-door car was supposedly hit by a white Tahoe. The vehicle owner didn't find any damage when they returned to their car and left.

5:37 p.m. On the 1000 block of Yampa Avenue, officers received a 911 hang-up call. When dispatchers eventually contacted the female caller, she said she had been having a verbal disturbance with her boyfriend. No crime was found.

10:57 p.m. On the 300 block of East First Street, a caller requested a road kill permit for a deer that had been hit on the highway. Officers provided one.