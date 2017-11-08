Town of Hayden approves additional taxes for infrastructure improvements

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Thanks to voters, the town of Hayden will have the money it needs to make infrastructure repairs that will include improvements to roads and the water system.

Residents voted in favor of the tax measure 325-232.

"That's a big deal for Hayden," Mayor Pro-Tem Dallas Robinson said. "We have a lot of deferred maintenance that needs to be upgraded. It's going to go a long way to upgrade our infrastructure for a number of years. It's exciting news."

The town of Hayden was asking taxpayers for money to fund basic government services.

The town will take out a $3.7 million bond that will cost up to $5.2 million to repay over 15 years. The tax will then go away.

The tax will be in the form of a property tax, which advocates noted was tax deductible.

A resident will pay an additional $111.52 a year per $100,000 of property value.

The town will use $1.5 million for road improvements, $1.5 million for water improvements and $700,000 for sewer improvements.

Water improvements will include water plant upgrades, deferred maintenance items and the replacement of water lines in sections of roads.

Sewer improvements will include the removal of 35 years worth of sediment from the lagoon.

Road improvement money will be used for reconstructing East View Drive, Washington Avenue, West Lincoln Avenue, Vista Verde Drive and Hospital Hill, which would include adding a pedestrian sidewalk.

By passing the tax, the town wanted to keep water and sewer rates much lower for the long term.

Proponents of the tax said if the issue did not pass, the town would be forced to raise water and sewer rates at a much higher rate, certain roads would need to be returned to gravel, the town’s water system would be at risk and Hospital Hill would continue to be an unsafe route for pedestrians.

Hayden officials are optimistic about the future and additional revenue streams that may keep them from asking taxpayers to raise taxes in the future.

"I'm hopeful that we're going to see more revenue from new businesses that are here or are going to be here," Mayor Jim Haskins said.

To reach Matt Stensland, call 970-871-4247, email mstensland@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @SBTStensland.