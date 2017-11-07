 Top 5 most-viewed stories of the week: Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2017 | CraigDailyPress.com

Top 5 most-viewed stories of the week: Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2017

1. Obituary: Britni Elizabeth Harrington, 10,641 pageviews

2. Wanted Wednesday: Public asked to help locate wanted woman, 2,572 pageviews

3. Bull moose killed, abandoned near Meeker; Colorado Parks and Wildlife seeks parties responsible, 1,200 pageviews

4. Gallery: Downtown Craig Trick-or-Treat Street, 1,130 pageviews

5. Suspicious party near thrift store arrested for drugs: On the record for Nov. 1, 1,011 pageviews

