 Top 10 most-viewed stories of the week: Sept. 25 to Oct. 1, 2017 | CraigDailyPress.com

Top 10 most-viewed stories of the week: Sept. 25 to Oct. 1, 2017

Craig Press

1. Craig native, veteran Marine Cory Hixson weighs in on NFL protests in social media video, 3,760 pageviews

2. Craig Police Department seeking whereabouts for escapee, 2,121 pageviews

3. Three die after hitting bear on I-70 near Rifle, 1,795 pageviews

4. Charges dismissed in workers' manslaughter case, 1,416 pageviews

5. After a month lost on a Colorado 14er, 14-year-old dog Chloe is rescued by strangers, 1,302 pageviews

6. Living Well: 5 Myths, Debunked — Nurse midwives provide safe, in-hospital birthing experience, 1,081 pageviews

7. Craig Police Department plots new course, 1,002 pageviews

8. Scammers threaten to post naked pictures: On the record for Sept. 22 to 24, 980 pageviews

9. New consignment store opens with Just Stuff Thrift in Craig, 952 pageviews

10. Man arrested as brother tries to get him to court: On the record for Sept. 25, 26, 922 pageviews

