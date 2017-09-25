 Top 10 most-viewed stories of the week: Sept. 18 through 24, 2017 | CraigDailyPress.com

Top 10 most-viewed stories of the week: Sept. 18 through 24, 2017

Craig Press

1. Fast-growing fire near Elk Springs closes U.S. Highway 40, 7,521 pageviews

Update: Winter Valley Fire burns 3,500 acres, Deerlodge residents evacuated in western Moffat County

2. Winter Valley Fire near Elk Springs reaches 5,200 acres, burning on Cross Mountain in western Moffat County, 2,601 pageviews

Update: Winter Valley Fire grows to 6,400 acres near Elk Springs, Cross Mountain in western Moffat County

3. New hotel owners plan big improvements, 1,329 pageviews

New hotel owners plan big improvements

4. Weekend fires ravage family home oN Cedar Mountain in Moffat County, 1,178 pageviews

Weekend fires ravage family home, Cedar Mountain in Moffat County

5. Woman chases tenant with pole: On the record for Sept. 14, 15, 2017

Woman chases tenant with pole: On the Record for Sept. 14, 15

6. Family killed in plane crash north of Glenwood Springs identified, 897 pageviews

Family killed in plane crash north of Glenwood Springs identified

7. Public meetings set to discuss elementary campus closure, 759 pageviews

Public meetings set to discuss elementary campus closure

8. Consultants provide Craig parents with data to inform school closure process, 627 pageviews

Consultants provide Craig parents with data to inform school closure process

9. Moffat County 4-H aims high, shoots straight at state, 507 pageviews

Moffat County 4-H aims high, shoots straight at state

10. Economic development board supports ballot measures 2A, 5A, 434 pageviews

Economic development board supports ballot measures 2A, 5A

