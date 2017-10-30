Top 10 most-viewed stories of the week: Oct. 23 to 29, 2017
October 30, 2017
1. Late night rollover accident near Moffat, Routt county border, 2,569 pageviews
2. Hayden man injured in Friday crash identified, remains in critical condition, 2,444 pageviews
3. Hunter’s trophy bull elk stolen from back of his pickup near Gypsum, 1,446 pageviews
4. Restaurant roundup: New eats in Moffat County, 1,265 pageviews
5. Man arrested for allegedly punching his girlfriend: On the record for Oct. 21, 22, 1,249 pageviews
6. Monday crash leaves mother, two children uninjured, 955 pageviews
7. Obituary: Vickie Lee Sonntag, 712 pageviews
8. 7 events to celebrate Halloween in Craig, 657 pageviews
9. Dog kills neighbor’s chickens: On the record for Oct. 23, 616 pageviews
10. Attempted burglaries: On the record for Oct. 24, 25, 608 pageviews