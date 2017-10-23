 Top 10 most-viewed stories of the week: Oct. 16 to 22, 2017 | CraigDailyPress.com

Top 10 most-viewed stories of the week: Oct. 16 to 22, 2017

1. Man seriously injured in car crash east of Hayden, 5,422 pageviews

2. Pickup plunges into Loudy-Simpson Pond south of Craig, 3,407 pageviews

.

3. Open records requests sheds some light on police chief’s forced retirement, 2,315 pageviews

4. Driver hospitalized in Denver after Friday collision with semi-truck outside Hayden, 1,803 pageviews

5. Man assaulted in his home: On the record for Oct. 10, 11, 2017, 1,176 pageviews

6. 5 things to know about the closure of an elementary school in Craig, 1,061 pageviews

7. Girls steal shoes: On the record for Oct. 8, 9, 993 pageviews

8. Structure fire burns near Cedar Mountain northwest of Craig, 963 pageviews

9. Tires slashed on multiple vehicles: On the record for Oct. 12, 13, 894 pageviews

10. Wanted: Craig police seek woman on warrant for drug charges, 725 pageviews

