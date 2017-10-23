Top 10 most-viewed stories of the week: Oct. 16 to 22, 2017
October 23, 2017
1. Man seriously injured in car crash east of Hayden, 5,422 pageviews
2. Pickup plunges into Loudy-Simpson Pond south of Craig, 3,407 pageviews
.
3. Open records requests sheds some light on police chief’s forced retirement, 2,315 pageviews
Open records request sheds light on police chief's forced retirement
4. Driver hospitalized in Denver after Friday collision with semi-truck outside Hayden, 1,803 pageviews
Driver hospitalized in Denver after Friday collision with semi truck outside Hayden
5. Man assaulted in his home: On the record for Oct. 10, 11, 2017, 1,176 pageviews
6. 5 things to know about the closure of an elementary school in Craig, 1,061 pageviews
5 things to know about closure of an elementary school in Craig
7. Girls steal shoes: On the record for Oct. 8, 9, 993 pageviews
8. Structure fire burns near Cedar Mountain northwest of Craig, 963 pageviews
Updated: Firefighters save building near Cedar Mountain northwest of Craig Thursday
9. Tires slashed on multiple vehicles: On the record for Oct. 12, 13, 894 pageviews
Tires slashed on multiple vehicles: On the record for Oct. 12, 13
10. Wanted: Craig police seek woman on warrant for drug charges, 725 pageviews