Top 10 most-viewed stories of the week: Oct. 9 through 15, 2017
October 16, 2017
1. Banquet organizers fear NRA protest: On the record for Oct. 6, 7, 1,110 pageviews
2. Young Craig fisherman hopes to hook ‘monster’ pike — again, 982 pageviews
3. Man dies following Wednesday shooting at Bear Valley Inn in Craig, 968 pageviews
4. Triathlete from Steamboat Springs dies from Rattlesnake bite, 921 pageviews
5. Double disturbance at liquor store: On the record for Oct. 4, 5, 906 pageviews
6. Craig breast cancer survivor commemorates 3 women who lost their battle, 786 pageviews
7. Moffat County providers prepare to compete as merger brings UCHealth to Yampa Valley, 772 pageviews
8. Help sought to locate Rangely man missing since late September, 558 pageviews
9. Small fire ignites at power plant Wednesday, 530 pageviews
10. Q&A — Moffat County's Mackenzie Marshall power pitcher for Meeker softball team, 514 pageviews
