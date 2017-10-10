Top 10 most-viewed stories for the week: Oct. 2 through 8, 2017

1. Man shot at Bear Valley Inn in Craig on Wednesday, 3,790 pageviews

2. Young Craig fisherman hopes to hook monster pike — again, 3,050 pageviews

Recommended Stories For You

3. Man dies following Wednesday shooting at Bear Valley Inn in Craig, 2,994 pageviews

4. Three domestic violence arrests Tuesday: On the record for October 2, 3, 1,192 pageviews

5. Disorderly man refuses to leave bar: On the record for Sept. 30, Oct. 1, 1,028 pageviews

6. Authorities seize Granby Ranch property; CEO calls it ‘misunderstanding,’ 938 pageviews

7. Moffat County woman starts her herd with merit, 880 pageviews

8. Moffat County football burns Coal Ridge to cap off homecoming week, 646 pageviews

9. Craig Police Department seeking whereabouts for escapee, 600 pageviews

10. Lunch thief: On the record for Sept. 28, 29, 534 pageviews