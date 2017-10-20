Tires slashed on multiple vehicles: On the record for Oct. 12, 13

Craig Police Department

Thursday, Oct. 12

4:53 a.m. On the 500 block of Taylor Street, officers responded to a report of a verbal disturbance between a father and his adult son. The dispute was resolved, and the parties separated and calmed down.

6:10 a.m. At Victory Way & Sixth Avenue West, officers responded to a report of an injured deer that appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. Officers found it, but it ran off.

7:45 a.m. At Seventh Street and Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of an car crash involving an injury.

7:50 a.m. At Timberglen Apartments, officers responded to a report of possible domestic violence. The caller could hear people arguing. Officers contacted the parties and determined the dispute was verbal, only. They could find no provable crime.

8:02 a.m. At Craig Middle School, officers responded to a report of possible harassment between students. The matter was handled by a school resource officer and parents.

9:05 a.m. At Centennial Mall, officers responded to a report of two children, a boy and a girl, near the dumpster area wearing all black and acting suspicious. Officers were unable to locate them.

11:07 a.m. Officers investigated a report of possible child abuse.

11:13 a.m. On the 1200 block of Legion Street, officers responded to a report of a man standing on vehicles and detaining drivers. For the full story, see the Craig Press’ crime brief.

11:38 a.m. At Walmart, officers responded to a report of a non-injury car crash between a silver Dodge Ram and a black Dodge pickup, leaving minor damage.

12:20 p.m. On the 500 block of School Street, officers responded to a report of an attempted burglary. It appeared someone had tried to break into a garage, but nothing was found missing.

2:19 p.m. Officers responded to a mental health issue.

3:55 p.m. On the 800 block of Rose Street, a caller reported several children were playing in an abandoned house. Officers secured the house, but were unable tow find an owner. The children could not be located.

5:10 p.m. Officers responded to a mental health issue.

5:13 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a juvenile runaway.

7:03 p.m. On the 2200 block of West Third Street, a caller reported a dog at large was chasing them and chasing cars in the area. The dog was a repeat offender and had been picked up before. Animal control was going to follow up with the dog's owners.

7:29 p.m. At the east Kum & Go, officers responded to a car versus deer crash, which caused minor damage to the car. The deer was injured and had to be euthanized.

11:40 p.m. On the 1500 block of West Victory Way, a caller reported hearing a grinding or motor noise inside a storage shed. The caller was concerned someone was breaking into storage sheds, but officers found a party who was working on their motorcycle.

Friday, Oct. 13

12:57 a.m. On the 900 block of East Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a burglary. A 46-year-old man broke into a trailer that was at the residence of his ex and was arrested for violation of a restraining order.

5:08 a.m. On the 700 block of Rose Street, officers responded to a report of vandalism. Tires had been slashed on a vehicle.

10:26 a.m. On the 800 block of Green Street, officers responded to a report of slashed tires.

11:20 a.m. At the north Kum & Go, officers responded to a non-injury car crash involving a Kia, which resulted in minor damage.

11:56 a.m. At Ledford and West Ninth streets, officers responded to a report of a non-injury, single-car crash. A man lost control of his Dodge Dynasty and drove into a ditch. The airbag didn't deploy, but the car ended up by a retaining wall near a house and required considerable time to remove. It was thought there may have been a defect in the vehicle, and the driver was issued a summons.

12:45 p.m. On the 500 block of First Avenue West, officers responded to a report of possible credit card fraud.

1:02 p.m. At Walmart, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. A caller reported seeing a male and female arguing in a grey semi truck with a white trailer and Oklahoma license plates. Officers did not find any occupants in or around truck when they arrived, and the truck was later gone.

10:43 p.m. On the 500 block of Pershing Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person sleeping on the ramp of the medical clinic north of Stockmen's Liquors. Officers were unable to locate the party.