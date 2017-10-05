Three domestic violence arrests Tuesday: On the record for Oct. 2, 3

Craig Police Department

Monday, Oct. 2

2:54 a.m. At the Frontier Apartments, officers spoke with a maintenance man who stated he heard some yelling, and it sounded like a female was being choked. Officers took a report for possible domestic violence but made no arrests.

8:11 a.m. On the 900 block of West Eighth Street, officers took a report of a stolen swamp cooler. The item was later found.

9:20 a.m. Officers responded to a report of possible unlawful sexual contact.

9:48 a.m. On West Victory Way and Fourth Avenue, officers responded to a report of truck possibly hitting a dog. The caller reported seeing a rottweiler and a white dog on the road in front of Cook Chevy. The caller reported then seeing a pickup pulling a horse trailer hit one of the dogs. Officers later received a report of two dogs at large near Sixth Avenue West and Victory Way. Neither dog appeared to be injured.

Recommended Stories For You

10:45 a.m. On Old Stage Road, a caller reported their Chevy Silverado was broken into the night before, and several items were stolen, including luggage and passports.

12:18 p.m. At the Moffat County School District administration building, a caller reported a possible drug deal in the parking lot. Officers were unable to locate the described vehicle.

2:39 p.m. At the Moffat County High School parking lot, officers responded to a minor car crash between a Ford F250 and a Chevy pickup that backed into each other. No citations were issued.

4:44 p.m. At Craig Middle School, officers responded to a report of a stray Jack Russell terrier that followed some students around and was wearing a collar but no tags. It was described as playful but not aggressive. Animal control picked up the dog.

4:50 p.m. A parent reported that a child pulled a knife on another child on the school bus on Friday. They didn't know the identity of the alleged aggressor. The matter was passed to a school resource officer.

9:37 p.m. At Moffat County High School, officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident. The lights in the press box were on, but no footprints could be seen in the snow.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Noon At Woodbury Park, officers responded to a report of a blue-grey compact car doing donuts in the parking lot. The caller stated it was now parked, and the occupants were out of the vehicle. Officers warned the parties.

3:26 p.m. At the Travelers Inn, officers performed a welfare check on someone with mental health issues.

3:38 p.m. At West Eighth Street and Ranney Street, officers responded to a report of a fawn stuck in a fence. The caller checked to see if it was alive and found it was dead. A wildlife officer was notified.

6:26 p.m. At the Jungle Pet Store, officers responded to a report of harassment. A man was reportedly driving by and harassing a woman outside the pet store. A 62-year-old man from Craig was arrested for three counts of violation of a protection order, domestic violence-related harassment and two counts of violation of bail bond conditions.

6:32 p.m. On the 3400 block of Ridgeview Road, officers responded to a report of a domestic violence related to a mental health issue.

9:14 p.m. On the 2100 block of Baker Drive, officers responded to a report of harassment. The caller wanted to file charges against their daughter's ex-boyfriend, who was harassing them. A 22-year-old male from Craig was cited for third-degree criminal trespass, three counts of harassment, domestic violence and resisting arrest.

9:52 p.m. At mile marker 94 on U.S. Highway 40, officers responded to a report of possible drunken driver, resulting in an arrest.

9:52 p.m. On the 2800 block of Pinion Circle, a 34-year-old man from Craig was arrested for domestic violence-related third-degree assault, harassment and criminal mischief.