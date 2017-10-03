The Pearson family: With heartfelt thanks

Thank you, Craig, Colorado, especially all those folks who personally knew our parents. Marvin and Evelyn Pearson loved Craig. They participated in many activities, including church, Lion's Club, Community Concert, PEO, BLM, etc. for 45 years. We feel such gratitude for your friendship, assistance, caring and concern for our parents. Heartfelt thanks to all.

God Bless!

The Pearson family — Janet, Lowell and Marilyn