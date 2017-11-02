Teacher returns to Craig to live her dream

Name: Crystal Greenhow School: Ridgeview Elementary Grade: Fifth Number of years teaching: Eight History: Greenhow also taught at Mesa County Valley School District 51 in Grand Junction.

CRAIG — One elementary school teacher in Craig has made her dreams come true and IS now encouraging her students to reach for theirs.

"I have always wanted to be a teacher. I remember telling people I was going to be a teacher when I was in kindergarten," said Ridgeview Elementary School teacher Crystal Greenhow.

Greenhow was influenced to become a educator by her sixth-grade teacher.

"Mrs. Darien, she was strict, but warm, approachable and trustworthy. I knew I could go to her with any problems and concerns, and I knew that she truly cared," Greenhow said.



Craig Press learned more about what makes this hometown teacher tick.

Craig Press: What are the most important things we should know about you, your life and your experiences?

Crystal Greenhow: I am truly living my dream; I love teaching, and I am happily married with two children of my own. I was born in Craig, and started school here before moving away with my family. I returned to Craig with my husband and children two years ago.

CP: If your greatest supporter were in the room with us today, what five words would he or she use to describe you as a person, a teacher or a colleague?

Greenhow: Passionate, empathetic, intelligent, driven and honest.

CP: In your experience, what is the most challenging part of your role as an educator, and how have you met that challenge?

Greenhow: Education is always changing; there's always something new and better that's been researched and proven to work. It's difficult to change something you've worked so hard to understand and to teach well, and it can make you feel like a new teacher all over again. I have learned that change is inevitable, and there is no point trying to fight it. Life — and teaching — is much easier when you embrace change and make the best of it.

CP: What have you read recently that led you to change your approach to your work?

Greenhow: "Teach Like a Champion," by Doug Lemov. It's full of amazing techniques and tips that make teaching more effective and fun.

CP: How are you involved in the community outside school?

Greenhow: I stay pretty busy with my own children's sports and activities, but I try to attend community events and fundraisers whenever I can.

CP: If a visitor came to your classroom/office and took a photo, what would they see in that photo?

Greenhow: Students collaboratively working hard, while also having fun.

CP: What is one fun fact about you?

Greenhow: I'm a bit of a thrill seeker. I love rollercoasters, and skydiving is on my bucket list.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.