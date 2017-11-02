Suspicious party near thrift store arrested for drugs: On the record for Nov. 1

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, Nov. 1

6:31 a.m. At the Moffat County Jail, staff requested officer assistance for a male inmate who had been arrested the day before and was out of control.

9:06 a.m. At the Public Safety Center, a party wanted to speak with an officer about harassment.

10:41 a.m. At Eagle's Nest Preschool, officers responded to a report of criminal mischief. Four children were on the sandrocks above the preschool throwing rocks. The caller was concerned about the safety of the preschool children. Officers contacted and warned the children.

11:25 a.m. At Sunset Elementary School, staff were concerned that a possible homeless person was staying in and around the school at night. Extra patrol was assigned to the area.

11:26 a.m. Officers responded to a report of two possible juvenile runaways. It was later discovered they hadn't run away.

1:46 p.m. At Murdoch's, officers responded to a report of shoplifting. A woman took a wallet. Murdoch's agreed to work something out with the woman without pressing charges.

1:54 p.m. On the 500 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. Two parties were parked in an older blue Chevy pickup and were acting strangely. They left prior to officers' arrival, but were pulled over by a sheriff's deputy near City Hall, and a male party was arrested on drug charges.

2:32 p.m. On the 1100 block of School Street, officers responded to a report of fraud. A man reported he received a call from the IRS stating he had to send $2,000 in Walmart gift cards immediately or he'd be arrested. He went to Walmart and sent the gift cards but was then able to cancel them and told officers he was able to get 99 percent of his money back.

3:21 p.m. On the 100 block of Clay Avenue, a trailer with a toolbox on it was reported stolen from the lot of Action Drain Services.

3:58 p.m. At Sandrock Elementary School, a school resource officer assisted an ambulance that was called for a student who wrecked his bike and had facial injuries.

6:40 p.m. On the 2400 block of East Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a dog bite. A 1-year-old child was bitten by the family dog, which broke the skin. The dog was impounded for required observation, and the child was treated at the hospital.

11:25 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a runaway juvenile. By the time officers arrived, the child had returned.