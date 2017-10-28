Surge in scam calls: On the record for Oct. 26

Craig Police Department

Thursday, Oct. 26

9:53 a.m. On the 200 block of Steele Street, officers received a report of a scam. Someone received multiple calls from a party claiming to be from the IRS.

10:24 a.m. On the 600 block of Ledford Street, officers responded to another report of scam calls claiming to be from the IRS.

10:29 a.m. At the Centennial Mall, officers responded to a report of a verbal dispute at GOAL Academy involving a student. The dispute was resolved and no crime was found.

11:23 a.m. On the 1500 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of another scam. Someone said they got a call saying they'd been selected for grant money. They were told to call a certain number and they would receive $9,000 via Western Union. The person wanted to make sure it was a scam.

1:53 p.m. On the 800 block of School Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance between roommates. Officers set up a civil standby at a later time for one of them to move out.

9:01 p.m. At the east Kum & Go, officers responded to a report of a theft of a cup of coffee. Officers were going to review security footage.