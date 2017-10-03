Support Moffat County basketball with ball drop: Craig Sports Briefs for Oct. 4, 2017

The Moffat County High School girls basketball program will host a golf ball drop fundraiser leading up to the MCHS Homecoming football game this Friday.

Organizers will let loose hundreds of balls near the end zone following the game with a grand prize of $1,000 to the owner of the ball closest to a marker.

Entries are $10 per ball, and proceeds benefit the program's summer camps, winter tournaments and more.

For more information, contact coach Kenley Nebeker at 970-826-6612 or kenley.nebeker@moffatsd.org.

NRA banquet this weekend

Yampa Valley Friends of the NRA will host its annual banquet this Saturday at Boys & Girls Club of Craig, 1324 E. Highway 40.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner with prime rib and salmon starts at 7 p.m.

The night includes games and drawings, as well as live and silent auction with more than 30 firearms up for bids.

Admission is $40 per person, with raffle tickets $20 apiece or $100 for six.

Proceeds benefit the group's work with youth and shooting sports.

For more information, call 970-629-2305.

Football challenge available through Craig Press

As the NFL's regular season begins, the Craig Press will feature a free online forum for football fans to predict weekly results and win prizes by doing so.

Participants can register at CraigDailyPress.com/football through the UPICKEM system and can update their selections throughout the season. Compare your pigskin knowledge with VIPs including Mason Updike of Masterworks Mechanical, Trent Told of Shepherd & Sons, Jessie and Tom Cramer of Cramer Flooring, Danny Griffith of JW Snack's Bar & Grill, and Craig Press sports reporter Andy Bockelman.

Those with the most accurate picks can win prizes locally including $25 each week and a tailgate package grand prize worth $500.

For more information, call 970-875-1782.

Sign up for winter dodgeball league

Craig Parks and Recreation's co-ed dodgeball league returns for a new season starting in January. Team requirements are ages 15 and older, groups of six to 10 with at least two female players.

Registration is $30 per player, and the league is limited to eight teams with a deadline of Dec. 13.

The season will officially begin Jan. 8, and games will take place Monday nights at Craig Middle School

For more information or to register, visit the Parks and Rec office at 300 W. Fourth St. or call 970-826-2004.

Campaign encourages new donors to support their favorite local trails

The Trail Maintenance Endowment Fund is launching a new social media campaign challenging locals to highlight their favorite trails and encourage others to donate. An anonymous donor will match up to $5,000 from donors who have not yet given to the fund. The campaign is Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.

Participants are invited to record a short video of themselves at the location of their favorite trail. They announce their acceptance of the "Local's Favorite Challenge" and describe what they love about the trail. The person then nominates and/or tags three friends and trail users to create their own video or donate to the fund (or both). Those friends have 24 hours to accept the challenge. Participants can post their video on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #donatetotrails.

The Trail Maintenance Endowment Fund provides a permanent funding source for maintaining non- motorized trails in Routt and Moffat counties. The goal is to grow the fund to 1.5 million over the next 10 years. The fund has received 182 unique gifts in 2017. This represents a very small number of residents who use non-motorized trails on public lands throughout the two counties. This campaign comes on the heels of a $10,000 matching campaign in August, which raised more than $12,000.

"The new campaign is about encouraging more users — hikers, runners, bikers and horseback riders of all skill levels — to consider what their favorite local trails are worth and give whatever amount is reasonable to help ensure the trails are available into perpetuity," said Helen Beall, Marketing Manager at the Yampa Valley Community Foundation. "The social media challenge is a fun way to spread the word and capture the spirit of the fund and people who use and care about our trails."

Individuals are invited to participate in the social media challenge, or they may go directly to yvcf.org/.

trails to donate. Donations from NEW donors made Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 will be matched (up to $5,000). For more information about the Local's Favorite Challenge, or the Trail Maintenance Endowment Fund, contact Beall, at 970-879-8632 or helen@yvcf.org.