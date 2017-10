Structure fire burns near Cedar Mountain northwest of Craig

CRAIG — About 1 p.m. Thursday, emergency crews responded to a structure fire on Moffat County Road 200. Smoke from the fire is visible in Craig.

The fire was burning in a wood pile and threatening a nearby log house and other wooden out buildings.

Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, Craig Fire/Rescue, Memorial Regional Health Emergency Medical Service and Yampa Valley Electric were among the agencies to respond to the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The Craig Press will update this story as more information becomes available.