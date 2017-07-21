Moffat County ranch hosting national rifle contest: Craig Sports Briefs for July 22, 2017 | CraigDailyPress.com

Rio Ro Mo Ranch in Moffat County will host the National Rifle League and High Country Precision's Mile High Shootout Saturday and Sunday, located at about mile marker 70 on US Highway 40.

The Mile High Shootout is an 18- to 20-stage field course with static and reactive targets ranging from 200 yards to 1,400 yards. Most targets will be under 1,000 yards, but competitors can be ready for a few surprises. Most shooting positions will be in natural terrain and conditions with a few shooting props.

Shooters will compete all day Saturday and Sunday, followed by an awards ceremony at Clarion Inn & Suites.

Registration is currently sold out.

For more information on the organization, visit nationalrifleleague.org.

Free camp by Moffat County Youth Wrestling

Moffat County Youth Wrestling will host a free wrestling camp Monday and Tuesday with college wrestler Gabe Dean, a national collegiate champion.

Sessions will take place from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., noon to 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Dean, a two-time NCAA national champion, is working with numerous programs across the country this summer to teach crucial skills in the sport, as well as speak about his journey in life through wrestling.

A medical waiver form is available at Moffat County Youth Wrestling's Facebook page.

For more information and to register, contact Gayle Zimmerman at 970-629-2065 or robsong@gmail.com.

Unarmed, armed defensive classes available

A series of courses led by Defenders USA will take place in Craig July 28, 29 and 30.

Defenders USA teaches self-defense in both unarmed combat and tactical firearms training, as offered by Adam Winch, whose experience includes a tenure as a Grand Junction police officer and military police in the US Army, Army Reserve and Colorado National Guard.

The courses available include an unarmed self-defense class from 6 to 10 p.m. July 28 at Ringer Fitness, 13 W. Victory Way, which costs $50 per person.

A concealed carry weapons class starts runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. July 29 at Bears Ears Sportsman Club on Moffat County Road 7, with an afternoon session in defensive handgun training following at 2 p.m..

Concealed carry is $60 and defensive handgun $75.

A combat and defensive rifle applications course will be 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. July 30 at Bears Ears for $225.

For more information, call Thunder Run Survival at 970-620-4940 or visit defenders-usa.com.