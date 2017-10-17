Soul food: Soup bowl supper fundraiser in Craig Friday

Once again local potters and local restaurants invite the community to fill an empty bowl for a good cause.

Since 2013, potters have made hundreds of bowls that are given to people as part of the ticket price to the Empty Bowl Fundraiser, which takes place from 4 to 7 p.m. this Friday at St. Michael’s Community Kitchen, 678 School St.

On the night of the fundraiser those empty bowls are filled with food donated by area restaurants. In the past the event has helped to raise thousands of dollars for St. Michael’s.

Community Kitchen volunteers provide free hot lunch on Tuesdays, hot dinner on Thursday’s, as well as Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. They also deliver hundreds of meals to senior citizen shut-ins each year.

Tickets are $15 each, $10 for children 10 and under or $45 for a family. Admission includes a handmade bowl to take home, soup dinner, beverage and dessert. Tickets are available at KS Kreations and Kitchen a la More.



For more information, call 824-5330.

