Some Broncos fans angrily abandon team over NFL protests

The Denver Broncos' famously loyal fan base showed signs of splintering along political lines Monday as fans stampeded social media and the Broncos' phone lines to register disgust with 32 players' decision to take a knee during the national anthem before Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

"They don't have the right to express themselves freely when people died for (them)," said Leonard Rowe, 79, of Denver, an Army Corps of Engineers veteran who served in Korea in the early 1960s. "I'm not going to any more games after this whole situation, and as far as I'm concerned, the Broncos and the whole NFL can go to hell."

"Time to turn the TV off for a bit!" wrote Denver Twitter user Zach Fischer, in response to a Denver Post article about the protest during the national anthem at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y. "It falls on us fans to make a stand as well for what is right."

