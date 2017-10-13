Small fire ignites at power plant Wednesday

Craig Fire/Rescue responded to a small fire that ignited at Craig Station power plant around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The flames were out by the time firefighters arrived, said Battalion Chief Troy Hampton.

The fire occurred in the roof of one of the plant's power generation units, igniting some duct work, Hampton said. Firefighters attended to some hot spots and cut out a small piece of the tin roof to ensure it was out.

Minimal damage was done and the source of the fire was unknown.