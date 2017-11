Slick road contributes to Highway 40 rollover in Moffat County

A single vehicle accident at the eastern end of Moffat County sent two to the hospital Friday afternoon.

An eastbound car rolled off US Highway 40 near mile marker 94 at about 3:30 p.m. Friday as snow began to overtake Northwest Colorado. The vehicle skidded off the right side of the road, rolled and came to a stop upside-down on a fence near Wyman Living History Museum.

First responders included Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and Craig Fire/Rescue, and a driver and one passenger were removed from the car and transported to Memorial Regional Health.

Responders confirmed both parties had minor injuries and have yet to determine if there were any other factors contributing to the crash.