Sign up by Monday for softball tourney: Craig Sports Briefs for July 24, 2017 | CraigDailyPress.com

The second annual Yampa Valley Young Professional Balls Out Co-Ed Softball Tournament is scheduled for Aug. 5.

The event takes place during Moffat County Balloon Festival at Loudy-Simpson Park and is open for registration at $200 per team.

The format is BYOB with food vendors available and will include multiple rounds as well as a home run derby and t-shirts for the winning team.

The deadline to sign up is this Monday. Volunteer umpires are also needed.

People looking for a team can visit https://www.facebook.com/YampaValleyYoungProfessionals.

For more information or to register, call Amanda Tomlinson at 970-629-8578 or Tori Pingley at 970-629-2544.

Free camp by Moffat County Youth Wrestling

Moffat County Youth Wrestling will host a free wrestling camp Monday and Tuesday with college wrestler Gabe Dean, a national collegiate champion.

Sessions will take place from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., noon to 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Dean, a two-time NCAA national champion, is working with numerous programs across the country this summer to teach crucial skills in the sport, as well as speak about his journey in life through wrestling.

A medical waiver form is available at Moffat County Youth Wrestling's Facebook page.

For more information and to register, contact Gayle Zimmerman at 970-629-2065 or robsong@gmail.com.

Sign up for swim lessons available at Craig Pool

The Craig Pool Complex will offer its final wave of swim lessons for this summer, running from July 24 to Aug. 3.

Classes take place Mondays through Thursdays, featuring morning and afternoon options and are offered for ages as young as six months.

Classes include Parent & Child, Preschool and multiple levels of Red Cross.

Class sizes are limited, but organizers advise putting children on the wait list.

The deadline to register is July 26, and the cost is $40.

For more information, sign up online at ci.craig.co.us or at the Craig Parks and Rec office at 300 W. Fourth St. or call 970-826-2029.

Register by Wednesday for middle school volleyball camp

Craig Parks and Recreation is seeking participants for its volleyball camp Aug. 14 to 18 at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

The camp will be available for incoming sixth- through eighth-grade athletes each night from 5 to 7:30 p.m., teaching fundamental skills such as passing, digging and service with drills and games.

Players should bring gym shoes, water bottles and kneepads.

The deadline to register is this Wednesday, and the cost is $30.

For more information, sign up online at ci.craig.co.us or at the Craig Parks and Rec office at 300 W. Fourth St. or call 970-826-2004.

Young Life golf tourney tees up Aug. 5

The Bear River Young Life 2017 Charity Golf Tournament takes place Aug. 5 at Yampa Valley Golf Course. The four-person scramble features an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start.

The tournament costs $65 per person or $260 per team for greens fees, catered lunch and cart fees.

There is a $1,700 payout, as well as many fun twists throughout the course during the day.

Register online at bearriver.younglife.org or at the golf course.

For more information, call 970-620-1975 or email ylbear_river@yahoo.com.

Unarmed, armed defensive classes available

A series of courses led by Defenders USA will take place in Craig July 28, 29 and 30.

Defenders USA teaches self-defense in both unarmed combat and tactical firearms training, as offered by Adam Winch, whose experience includes a tenure as a Grand Junction police officer and military police in the US Army, Army Reserve and Colorado National Guard.

The courses available include an unarmed self-defense class from 6 to 10 p.m. July 28 at Ringer Fitness, 13 W. Victory Way, which costs $50 per person.

A concealed carry weapons class starts runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. July 29 at Bears Ears Sportsman Club on Moffat County Road 7, with an afternoon session in defensive handgun training following at 2 p.m.

Concealed carry is $60 and defensive handgun $75.

A combat and defensive rifle applications course will be 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. July 30 at Bears Ears for $225.

For more information, call Thunder Run Survival at 970-620-4940 or visit defenders-usa.com.