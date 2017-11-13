Shooting threat at high school: On the record for Nov. 9, 10

Craig Police Department

Nov. 9, 2016

6:43 a.m. On U.S. Highway 40, officers noticed a truck belonging to a man with a restraining order that was parked near a protected female party's house. They saw him leaving and arrested him for violation of a restraining order.

7:37 a.m. On the 600 block of Westridge Road, an officer was flagged down by a bus driver, who said there was a suspicious moving van parked between a church and Ridgeview Elementary School. It was gone when officers arrived.

9:38 a.m. At Murdoch's, officers responded to a report of a possible theft. An alarm kept going off, but the party denied having anything. He consented to a search, and officers found no stolen items.

12:17 p.m. At MJK Ace Hardware, officers responded to a report of a suspicious article. An employee found a dollar bill with a reddish-brown substance in it in the trash can. Officers collected it and booked it for destruction, as they didn't believe it looked like any type of illegal drug.

Recommended Stories For You

12:19 p.m. On the 400 block of Elmwood Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. It was verbal only, and the parties were warned.

1:10 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a sex crime. Someone thought a female was selling herself for a room. Officers found no provable crime.

1:33 p.m. On the 400 block of East Fourth Street, a landlord reported they found some needles in the shed when a tenant moved out.

2:36 p.m. On the 400 block of Rose Street, officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash resulting in minor damage to a Buick sedan.

8:31 p.m. On the 500 block of School Street, officers responded to a report of a possible restraining order violation related to a previous domestic violence offense. A female suspect was reportedly harassing a man in person and via text. The incident is under investigation.

8:48 p.m. At West Seventh Street and Yampa Avenue, a patrol officer noticed a male party lying in the road, who then stood up and yelled at someone in a house. The officer spoke with the man, who said he and his fiancée were arguing and that it was nothing physical. The man was intoxicated. Officers contacted a 32-year-old woman, who stated she got into an argument with her boyfriend. She had also been drinking and was arrested for violation of a restraining order, as she was restrained from drinking alcohol.

9:20 p.m. At Village Inn, officers responded to a report of a disturbance caused by a couple arguing loudly. It was verbal only, and the parties were warned and sent on their way.

9:29 p.m. At Moffat County High School, officers responded to a juvenile issue at the high school. It was turned over to a school resource officer.

Friday, Nov. 10

12:18 a.m. At the Public Safety Center, a woman wanted to report a missing person.

6:39 a.m. At Mack Lane and West Second Street, officers responded to a car versus deer crash. The deer was deceased.

7:34 a.m. At Moffat County High School, officers responded to a report of a student who made a threat of possible gunfire. The school sent a letter to parents, but classes proceeded normally.

8:18 a.m. At The Memorial Hospital, officers responded to a report of a threat. A patient stated her husband came to see her when he wasn't supposed to. He had been extremely violent and had been threatening to kill her. When he arrived, he wasn't violent, didn't caused a scene and left when he was told to.

10:31 a.m. On the 400 block of Sage Court, a female felt threatened by another female and wanted her escorted off the property. The party didn't live there but had reportedly punched the resident's wall about 30 minutes before. She was outside arguing with the resident's father. The female stated he threw her against the wall, and the resident stated this did not happen. Officers mediated the dispute.

11:24 a.m. On the 1700 block of East Seventh Street, a man reported that his son was on bond, and the bondsperson was threatening to revoke his bond because he was using a different bondsman.

11:46 a.m. At West First Street and Woodbury Drive, officers responded to a report of a male party wearing a brown jacket and a black ski mask walking back and forth on First Street in the ditches. He was then seen on his hands and knees in a field. He did not appear to be injured. Officers arrived to the scene. It is unknown if they found the man.

12:29 p.m. On the 3400 block of Ridgeview Road, officers responded to a report of fraud. The caller reported someone from Craig ordered something on the internet with their credit card. They canceled the order and destroyed the card.

2:33 p.m. At the old gymnastics center, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. A homeless man was sleeping in a black and blue sleeping bag. He had recently been evicted from under the bridge. Officers contacted him and found he wasn’t committing any crime.

6:02 p.m. At the Public Safety Center, a man said he'd received repeated threats against his business and requested extra patrol for the weekend.

6:48 p.m. At Walmart, officers responded to a report of a theft of money by an employee.

10:51 p.m. At the north Kum & Go, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. A couple of guys were reportedly fighting in the alley to the south. Officers were unable to locate them.