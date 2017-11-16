Sheriff lauds local heroes

When: 8:30 a.m. most Tuesdays, however, due to the Thanks Giving holiday the next meeting is Wednesday, Nov. 22. There will not be a meeting on Nov. 28. The next Tuesday morning meeting will be on Dec. 5. Meeting times and dates are subject to change. Check the Government Update on the Craig Press for the latest information and agenda.

CRAIG — Community heroes were highlighted during Tuesday’s meeting of the Moffat County Board of County Commissioners.

"People come together and make things happen," said Sheriff KC Hume, speaking about the outpouring of community assistance provided when a semi truck pulling a livestock trailer filled with 73 cattle overturned on Colorado Highway on Monday, Nov. 13.



Hume recognized county Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Soos, for activating the Community Animal Response Team to set up portable corals; veterinarian Kelly Hepworth; the Colorado State Brand Office; Donald Broom, of Sombrero Ranches; and other ranchers and volunteers who came to help.

Commissioners also recognized Earl Camp, Sr. and April Camp for their service to the community as foster parents. The Camps were recently recognized by the state. Department of Human Services Director Dollie Rose said it was the first time a family in Moffat County has been recognized. She hopes it will raise awareness of the need for additional foster families.

"We do have an amazing community," said Commissioner Don Cook.

County commissioners also made a number of decisions during their meeting, including the following.

• Commissioners unanimously approved an agreement with Memorial Regional Health to provide inmate medical services at a cost of just over $6,700 per month. Speaking in support of the agreement, Hume said it is important for inmates to be able to continue care locally once released.

"Research shows that recidivism can be decreased with social aspects, so I think the continuum of care would be helpful," he said.

• Commissioners unanimously approved a Conditional Use Permit to allow Carmony Exploration to build 10 miles of gathering lines to service their oil and natural gas operations on private land near Welba Peak in the northeastern portion of the county.

"These plays are all about economics. It's not that the oil isn't there; it's just about making it economic to bring it up," said owner-operator John Carmony during his presentation.

The new pipeline will be constructed under Moffat County Road 1, and in a trench will be cut through Moffat County Road 124.

The permit includes provisions for future gathering lines, but Carmony has committed to return to discuss how his company can share the costs of maintaining county roads that impacted by industrial traffic.

"There's no way to move this equipment in and out without some impact," he said.

• Commissioners unanimously approved $25,000 matching funds for a Tier 1 Energy Impact Grant for the Craig Rail Project Study to extend the Moffat rail line from Craig to Duchene, Utah. The county has applied to the Colorado Department of Local Affairs for $25,000, which would make a total of $50,000 to be added to the Utah match to secure a federal Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery grant.

This is the first step of a process that could take years to complete, said Office of Development Services Director Roy Tipton.



If successful, it would mean Craig is no longer the "end of the line" and would open opportunities that don't currently exist.

“Over $1.4 billion construction would flow through this town," Tipton said.

Those dollars would be in addition to the long-term revenue from property and use taxes, similar to a proposed transmission line project that would help offset the decommissioning of unit one at Tri-State Generation & Transmission.

Commissioner Ray Beck said this is a great way to move interstate commerce and create future revenue sources in eight to 10 years.

If DOLA is unable to approve finds, or if the TIGER grant applications fails, the initiative would have to start over.

"We are 10 years out, if everything falls into place," Tipton said. "There are lots of steps along the way; this is the first step."

• Commissioners unanimously approved personnel requisitions for the Sheriff's Office that will result in hiring two new people and several internal promotions.

"I believe in the idea of growing your own," Hume said. "Reward them with promotional opportunities, much like I did when I started in the jail, and then patrol and was promoted.”

New hires will work on court security and master control. The Sheriff’s Office has mandated minimum staffing requirements, depending on the jail population.

"Overall, the population of the county is in decline, but the jail population is increasing," Hume said. At all times, there are three people — two on the jail floor and a civilian in the master control — to run the facility.

County Commissioners will next meet at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.