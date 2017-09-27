Scammers threaten to post naked pictures: On the record for Sept. 22 to 24

Craig Police Department

Friday, Sept. 22

9:36 a.m. On the 700 block of Pershing Street, officers responded to a report of a stolen license plate.

12:01 p.m. Officers took a report of fraud. A man came into the Public Safety Center and stated that the FBI was coming to arrest him. Officers talked to him.

12:11 p.m. On the 700 block of Washington Street, a woman reported a grey-and-white cat kept coming around her house. She said the cat was friendly and catchable. She requested animal control respond.

5:42 p.m. On the 1000 block of Lincoln Street, a caller reported she received a phone call with an automatic recording stating she had a gift card waiting for her. She hung up.

Recommended Stories For You

7:11 p.m. At the north Kum & Go, a caller advised a small red sedan had been parked at the location for three hours and was occupied by someone who was on the phone. The car was gone on officers' arrival.

7:23 p.m. At the north Kum & Go, officers responded to a report of criminal mischief. The suspect was described as a white, 20-year-old male on a small, black mini-motorcycle.

7:34 p.m. A woman who was parked at the Village Inn reported a case of fraud in which someone was threatening to post nude pictures of her on the internet and in the newspaper if she didn't pay him. She said the perpetrators lived in Africa and knew everything about her, including her address. She said it happened on Facebook, that she hadn't sent any money, had changed her passwords, would make no further contact and would not send additional nude pictures of herself.

9:27 p.m. On Colorado Highway 13 at West Third Street, officers made a traffic stop resulting in a warrant arrest for another agency of a 28-year-old male from Craig.

9:32 p.m. On the 1400 block of North Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident. The caller advised they had a motorhome that was unlockedm and he was concerned because he saw children near it and thought they may be entering the motor home. He requested extra patrol.

10:06 p.m. At the Public Safety Center, officers responded to a report of a possible sexual assault.

Saturday, Sept. 23

10:40 a.m. At the Clarion Inn, officers responded to a report of a suspicious article. A housekeeper found a dollar bill with white powder in the bill. Officers collected the item.

11:11 a.m. At McDonald's, officers responded to a report of a non-injury car crash. A silver F150 bumped into a small, black car in the drive-through. One driver was cited.

4:27 p.m. On the 800 block of Ashley Road, a man reported a fraud call from a female party who "really weirded him out." He was advised to call back if he needed assistance.

5:02 p.m. On the 600 block of Ranney Street, officers responded to a report of a trespass or possible drug use. The owner of an apartment building said he walked in on a male and female party in a unit who were lighting up what appeared to be a handmade cigar. He said they shouldn't be there, and he'd never seen them before.

7:35 p.m. At West Victory Way and Ledford Street, officers responded to a report of a deer that was hit in the road. The deer was dispatched.

10:55 p.m. On the north side of City Park, officers responded to a drunken male party who was walking down the middle of road and fell down. He was wearing a tall hat and appeared to be intoxicated. Officers contacted him, and he had an abrasion to his face. Officers gave him a courtesy ride to the 600 block of Legion.

11:58 p.m. Officers responded to a mental health incident.

Sunday, Sept. 24

3:08 a.m. Officers responded to a suicide threat or incident.

11:26 a.m. At East Sixth Street and Lincoln Street, a caller reported a car had been parked on the sidewalk for months. The matter was turned over to code enforcement.

11:43 a.m. On Sixth Street between Colorado and Lincoln streets, a man reported a young male in a red shirt and black safari hat was yelling profanities at him and his daughter.

12:09 p.m. At the east Kum & Go, officers responded to a report of an assault. A male party stated he was hit in the face by his girlfriend. Officers contacted him, and he had a swollen eye but wasn't bleeding. He refused to cooperate.

4:56 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to a report of verbal domestic violence.

5:51 p.m. Officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A woman reported her significant other had started drinking early that day, was drunk and was hurting her dog. He reportedly picked up the small dog, slammed him on the floor and choked him out. He also reportedly spat in the woman's face. Officers arrested a 28-year-old male resident was arrested for harassment and aggravated cruelty to animals.