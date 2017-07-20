Rollover accident occurs on East Victory Way in Craig Thursday | CraigDailyPress.com

Rescue officials responded to a single vehicle rollover at about 5:20 p.m. Thursday on East Victory Way near Bear Creek Animal Hospital.

A 1995 Toyota pickup truck rolled into the embankment just west of the entrance to the hospital, coming to rest on the driver’s side. Driver Jamie Martinez, a Craig resident, and his 15-year-old daughter were uninjured in the crash.

“We were headed to feed our lambs,” Martinez said, explaining they had pulled over just before the vet entrance to wait for someone. The car was moving very slowly when the front tire caught a dip in the narrow shoulder and the car rolled into the ditch next to the road.

“It was like it happened in slow motion,” Martinez said. “That’s the first time I’ve ever been in a wreck.”

Craig Fire/Rescue, Craig Police Department, Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and Memorial Regional Health EMS responded to the scene.