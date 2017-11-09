Retailers learn to create profitable customer experiences in ‘an Amazon world’

CRAIG — Attendees of Craig's Downtown Business Association meeting Wednesday learned how to leverage the allure of brick-and-mortar shops during the "Thriving in an Amazon World" presentation at The Center of Craig.

Brian Corrigan, creative strategist and owner of OhHeckYeah, and Katherine Correll, executive director of Downtown Colorado, Inc., presented the workshop. U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development funds the statewide initiative.

Corrigan said stores are more profitable than e-commerce, adding that Millennials and members of Generation Z prefer an in-person shopping experience to the online exchange. He also explained that brands needs to stay focused on the "why" of their product to convey their uniqueness.

He used the Yes Please More store in Denver, which featured recycled cardboard in its art displays, as an example of what can be done with little money but a lot of drive.

"It just goes to show, all you need is a good idea and a little bit of willpower to make it happen," Corrigan said.

He outlined the key design fundamentals in merchandise displays with the acronym CRAP, representing contrast, repetition, alignment and proximity. He recommended contrasting products by size, shape and color to draw attention to products that yield more profit, creating interesting displays with larger quantities of the same item, creating patterns and designs in the store and locating similar items together to increase the likelihood of up-sells.

Corrigan also noted the importance of partnerships, both in the public and private sectors, and said that collaborative spirit is what makes downtowns special.

"When we all work together, … it's easier to attract people downtown and build that customer base," he said.

For more information about DBA, call Karen Brown at 970-824-7898. For more information about Downtown Colorado Inc., visit downtowncoloradoinc.org. For more information about Corrigan, visit briancorrigan.net.