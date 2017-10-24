Restaurant roundup: New eats available in Moffat County

CRAIG — The dining scene in Moffat County now offers new options and a few old favorites. Following are suggestions for where to find good eats.

Highway Bar & Grill open in Dinosaur

A new sports bar restaurant has opened in Dinosaur.



The Highway Bar & Grill serves traditional American burgers and fast food. It also offers Taco Thursdays and will soon offer all-you-can-eat Rocky Mountain Oysters on Wednesdays.



Grab a cold can of Yampa Valley-brewed beer, a bottle of your favorite suds or a mixed drink before playing a game at the pool table, listening to tunes on the jukebox or watching a game on the sports channels.



"We're fun and family friendly," said owner Luke Winters.



The restaurant is celebrating Halloween beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, with drinks and activities throughout the afternoon, a costume contest about 6 p.m. and other surprises.



"Join us, for a ‘hall’ of a good time," Winters said.



Where: 211 E. U.S. Highway 40, Dinosaur

When: Noon to 10 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 1 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday; closed Tuesdays.

More information: 970-374-2345

Mom & Pop's BBQ opens with a twist

Mom and Pop's, a popular cajun and creole restaurant, has reopened in Craig, but the new owners are taking over, with the name to change to "The Seasoned Brisket."



New owners and business partners Annie Kawchack and Tim McMahon are keeping the menu and will be adding soup specials, such as the Hearty Beef and Vegetable Soup, served Monday. They are also expanding the children's menu, while keeping the Friday Cajun food special and traditional BBQ ribs on Sundays.



What won't change are the recipes that made the eatery popular with locals when it was run by Joy and Gabriel Daigle.



Like them on Facebook, or visit their website at seasoned-brisket.business.site to keep up to-date as the restaurant evolves.

Where: 1740 E. U.S. Highway 40, Craig

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday through Friday, closed on Saturdays.

More information: 970-824-0322.

Sizzling Pickle in Thunder Rolls has new menu

Move over fried pickles: the eatery located inside Thunder Rolls Bowling Center has a new expanded menu for lunch and dinner.

Recommended Stories For You

"We have turned what was a snack bar into a full-fledged restaurant," said manager Anna Martinez.

The Thunder Burger — a wicked combo of a quarter-pound beef patty, topped with smoked pork, cheese and onion rings.



"It shouldn't be missed," Martinez said.



Try their "Totchos" — tater tot nachos. They also have a Mexican cheeseburger, a burger wrapped and fried in a tortilla shell.



From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, they offer a $5 lunch special. In addition, Monday through Friday Family Fun Packages include two games of bowling or time in the bounce house and lunch for $10 per person.

"We are trying to create a fun, family atmosphere where we have food and fun," Martinez said. "Send your kiddos down here; we'll feed them, and watch them."



Where: 990 Industrial Ave. Craig

When: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.

More information: 970-824-2695

Do you have business news? Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.