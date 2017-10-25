Recent Moffat County births

Bradley Dax Wade

Bailey Baker and Thomas Wade, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Bradley Dax Wade, at 12:39 p.m. Oct. 22, 2017, at The Memorial Hospital. The baby weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 19 inches long. Bradley's maternal grandparents are Erica and Jamie Yantzer and Destry Baker, all of Craig. His paternal grandparents are Melissa Bertham and Matt Wade, both of Craig.

Greyson Alan Stillion

Sydney John and Jarrod Stillion, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Greyson Alan Stillion, at 12:37 pm on Oct. 17, 2017, at The Memorial Hospital. The baby weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20 inches long. Greyson's maternal grandparents are Tammy Sorenson of Grand Haven, Michigan, and Geoff John of Grand Rapids, Michigan. His paternal grandparents are Rick and Karen Stillion of Craig. Greyson was welcomed home by Emerey Stillion.

Logan Edward Mammenga Martin

Sara Martin, of Colorado Springs, is pleased to announce the birth of her son, Logan Edward Mammenga Martin, Sept. 11, 2017, at the Memorial Hospital. The baby weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 20 inches long. Logan's grandparents are Edward Martin and Donna Martin, both of Colorado Springs.