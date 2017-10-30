Recent births in Moffat County

Scarlet Faye Abram

Jason and Chelsey Abram, of Palisade, are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Scarlet Faye Abram, at 9:19 a.m. Sept. 25, 2107. She weighted 6 lbs 15 ozs and was 20 1/8″ long.

Her maternal grandparents are Matt and Tami Jones, of Palisade; maternal great-grandparents are Ken Craven of Palisade; Linda Craven of Laramie, Wyoming; and Morris and Pat Jones of Walla Walla, Washington.

Paternal grandparents are Mike and Susan (Hutchison) Ward of Springfield, Missouri and the late John Abram. Paternal great-grandparents are Charles and Judy Hutchison of Craig and the late John and Ruth Abram of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania.

Scarlet was welcomed home by siblings Danika and Gavin.

Lida Bradley Gooding

Hannah Allen Gooding, of Lincoln, Vermont, and Addison Marsh Gooding, of Steamboat Springs, are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Lida Bradley Gooding, on Oct. 1, 2017. She weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long.

Grandparents are Deborah Kelley Gooding and the late Tyler Gates Gooding of Steamboat Springs; Katharine Green Shepherd of Lincoln, Vermont; and James Bradley Allen of Weybridge, Vermont.

Ava Jane Frautschy

Cody and Haley Frautschy, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Ava Jane Frautschy, at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 5 at The Memorial Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Randy and Ingrid Emery of Rockford, Illinois. Paternal grandparents are Greg and Brenda Frautschy of Craig.

Ava was welcomed home by her brother, Gunnar Lee.