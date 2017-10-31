Prowler in snowman mask seen with knife: On the record for Oct. 27, 28

Craig Police Department

Friday, Oct. 27

11:26 a.m. On the 800 block of School Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. A man reported that a woman was at his house and had taken control of all of his belongings. He said she wasn't his roommate but had just needed a place to stay. Officers contacted the woman, who was in the process of moving out. The man said he needed his medications from the house.

12:37 p.m. On the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of criminal mischief. A woman stated she had allowed an employee to stay at her apartment but then had to fire him. When she returned home from being out of town, she found her television had been kicked and damaged.

1:14 p.m. At the Lube Express, officers took a report of a pistol stolen from a vehicle.

2:03 p.m. On the 3500 block of Douglas Street, a man reported a theft. While taking his trash out, henoticed his car doors were open and his property had been stolen. It was unknown if his doors had been locked.

Recommended Stories For You

3:58 p.m. On the 600 block of Legion Street, officers responded to a report of stolen mail. A woman had not been receiving mail at her address and stopped by the post office to see if there was a hold on it for some reason. Before returning to work, she checked her mail, expecting a package, and found mail in her mailbox, but no package. When she returned home that evening, the mail was gone.

4 p.m. At the Public Safety Center, officers took a report of an assault or harassment at the high school involving students.

5:21 p.m. On the 100 block of Ranney Street, officers responded to a report of people burning something. When an officer arrived, the fire was out.

6:45 p.m. At mile marker 89 on U.S. Highway 40 west of Craig, officers responded to a car versus deer crash. The deer ran off to the north.

8:44 p.m. At East Victory Way near the old Sinclair station, officers responded to a disturbance involving a white Ford pickup truck. Someone was screaming and yelling. When officers arrived, the parties had agreed to disagree. There had been some pushing and shoving, but no crime was found.

8:52 p.m. At Columbine Apartments, a woman said her son was looking out the window and saw a male party in a white snowman's mask with a knife. He was by their window five minutes earlier. She ensured the door and windows were locked. Officers contacted them and were unable to find the party.

11:44 p.m. At the Moffat County Library, officers responded to a report of a suspicious red Chevrolet. The occupant was using the WiFi at the library.

Saturday, Oct. 28

5:29 a.m. At Trapper Fitness, a caller reported a red Chevy was parked in front with a male party sleeping inside. The vehicle was running, and the caller stated it had been there a couple of hours. Officers discovered the party was a juvenile and contacted his father to come pick him up.

7:40 a.m. At the OP Bar & Grill, a male party reported he and his girlfriend were riding their bikes down the street with their dog when two pit bulls attacked them. The caller's dog was badly injured and taken to the vet. The owner of the pit bulls was issued a summons for animals at large and vicious animals.

10:44 a.m. On the 3400 block of Douglas Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence.

3:01 p.m. On the 800 block of Russell Street, officers responded to a report of multiple scam calls from a local number.

3:41 p.m. On the 400 block of East Fourth Street, a man reported his dog stolen. He had an 8-week-old blue heeler and mini Australian shepherd mix. He said a female party took it. The man later advised he got his dog back.

6:03 p.m. At West Victory Way and Fourth Avenue West, officers initiated a traffic stop. A 20-year-old male from Craig was arrested for driving under restraint and running a traffic light or stop sign.

7:26 p.m. At West Victory Way and Ledford Street, a male party was struck by a vehicle. The caller advised that a couple of nurses were on scene talking to him. He had been crossing Victory at the crosswalk when a pickup making a left turn from Ledford Street hit him. The driver didn't see the male. He was transported to the hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

10:30 p.m. At Woodbury Park, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. Four parties were warned for being in the park after hours. Two females were warned for curfew violation.

10:37 p.m. On the 500 block of East Victory Way. officers took a report of a patient in the emergency room who was bitten by dog but would not give any information about the dog or location, because he did not want the dog to get in trouble.