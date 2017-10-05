Property market strong in Moffat County; 3 new brokers introduced

CRAIG — Property sales continue to be strong in Craig and Moffat County.

"We are seeing an increase in home sales and a decline in refinances," Northwest Title Company Branch Manager Rachel Green said in February, and it's a trend that has continued.

"We ended September in awesome shape," she added.

Strong growth, opportunity and the flexibility offered by a career in real estate prompted three new brokers to enter the market.

Kacey Lyons, King Homes and Land Realty

Newly certified Broker Kacey Lyons is thrilled to start her career in real-estate at King Homes and Land Realty, owned by Sandra King.

"I want to help people find their dream house or property. It's so rewarding, already. I feel like I made the right choice," Lyons said.

Lyons was born and raised in Moffat County and lives on a ranch in Maybell with her husband, Kyle, and their two young children.

"I run my own business now, and I wanted to stay in something where I could be my own boss," Lyons said.

And, with business good, King is happy to have another agent on the team.

"She has the right personality for it. You can tell she really has the dedication and motivation," King said.

Stevie Barnhart, Country Living Realty

Another Craig native, Stevie Barnhart, qualified as an associate broker earlier this year and began work at Country Living Reality in August.

"I just love it. It allows me more flexibility than some other careers. I need to be a mom first," Barnhart said.

Barnhart got her start in real estate when she helped her husband, Dave, flip their first house. The process of selling that home and buying another intrigued her enough to obtain her license while on maternity leave.

"Buying a home is one of the most important purchases you can make in your lifetime," she said. "It is really important to have very knowledgeable and experienced people helping you. I strive to meet or exceed everyone's expectations and help other people's dreams come true for their family, too."

When a record sales year had Yvonne Gustin, owner/broker at Country Living Realty, looking for someone else to help serve her customers, Barnhart was a fit.

"She's lived here forever and knows a lot of people; she's super enthusiastic and a fun person to have in our office," Gustin said.

Esther York, Brass Key Realty

When her family decided to move closer to the family ranch and her husband Kyle secured his job as Moffat County High School principal, Esther York went from selling new buildings in the city to the slower pace of property sales in Craig.

"It's a lot different,” she said “I'm enjoying the show-paced atmosphere, not waiting in lines and no rush hour. So, there are benefits of living in a small town.”

York said she enjoys the fact that her job as a broker associate offers the flexibility to work from home but added it's not a career for everyone.

"It's not something you make money at right away, because you're dealing with commissions," she said.

Her goal is to serve people with their real estate needs.

"I want to help people find their home and make them feel comfortable with the buying process," York said.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.