Prather’s Pick: ‘Quilt As-You-Go Made Vintage’ offers quilt blocks, complete projects

Quilters will find patterns for 52 quilt blocks in this week's new quilting book, by Jera Brandvig. Not only that, the author gives readers directions for three ways to join quilted, as-you-go blocks together and features nine completed projects with directions for varying quilt block patterns.

"Quilt As-You-Go Made Vintage" is Brandvig's second book. Her first, "Quilt As-You-Go Modern," introduced the quilt as-you-go technique. This week's new book is more of the same, but offers additional information for finishing the quilt.

Traditionally, quilt blocks are pieced, then sewn together to make the quilt top. Batting and the back of the quilt fabric are added, and then, it is quilted. Using the quilt as-you-go technique, each 12-inch block is pieced together, and batting and block fabric are added; then, the block is quilted.

All the quilt blocks are done in this way. When all the blocks are finished, they are joined to produce the final quilt. Three joining techniques are featured in this week's book, and the quilt ends up being reversible.

However, a quilter does not have to use this new technique. The included block patterns can be used to make a traditional quilt, and the book is intended to be used by quilters of all experience levels.

The books begins with information about tools, supplies and fabrics used in quilting. Suggestions are included for planning the quilt size and estimating how much batting yardage to buy.

The goal of "The Quilts" chapter in the book is to inspire the reader to finish a quilt. Suggestions include ways to vary the different block patterns in the book to make a one-of-a-kind quilt. Finished quilts have names, such as Bight Blooms, Oh My Stars and Simon's Quilt, a baby quilt done in yellow, green and blue prints (and probably named for the author's son, Simon).

This chapter is followed by tips for making the blocks, such as making half-square triangles, adding corners and making flying geese. Also included are tips for using fabric scraps and "nesting the seams."

For each of the 52 block patterns, the reader will find fabric requirements, cutting directions and detailed instructions about how to assemble the block.

Though quilters can use traditional methods for finishing their projects, Brandvig includes a chapter on finishing the quilt using the quilt as-you-go method. She shows the reader how to square up the blocks and join them together.

I like the down-to-earth way the author relates to the reader and her encouragement to use creativity when quilting. I think readers will enjoy this beautiful book.

The softcover book is published by Stashbooks, an imprint of C & T Publishing. It is a new book that sells for $21.95. I found the book shelved with new books at the Craig branch of Moffat County Libraries.