CRAIG — Autumn Pop-Up Makers Market, featuring locally made artwork for sale, is set for noon to 7 p.m. daily Tuesday, Sept. 26 through Friday, Sept. 29 at 59 West Sixth Street in Craig.

Artwork for sale will include ceramics, hand-painted glassware, jewelry, metal sculptures, note cards, photography, poetry books, functional/decorative/ whimsical pottery, slumped glass bottles and more.